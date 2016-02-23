  1. Home
Ricoh embraces 4K Ultra HD recording with WG-M2 action cam

Ricoh
- 4K recording at 30fps

- Waterproof to 20 metres

- Available in March for £270

Ricoh has finally followed up its rugged action camera with a new model that ups the ante in video recording. Perhaps the last one-and-a-half years wait has been worthwhile, as the Ricoh WG-M2 has 4K video recording.

The camera is ultra-rugged and waterproof down to 20 metres, so can be taken on diving trips. It is shock resistant for drops of up to 2 metres, and can still work in temperatures down to -10C.

It has an ultra-wide angle lens, that shoots approximately 204-degrees, but can also be restricted through a narrow mode, to shoot at a viewing angle of 151-degrees.

The WG-M2 can record 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) footage at 30 frames per second. Full HD video can be captured at 60fps for smoother action.

It has high bit rate capture of 100Mbps.

There are other recording modes you can use, including time lapse - shooting in fast forward at 30, 60 or 150 times the normal speed. There is also an endless recording mode, which automatically captures video files at five, 10 or 25 minute intervals.

A 1.5-inch LCD monitor on the camera can be used to compose shots, and it can also be connected wirelessly to a smartphone or tablet, with dedicated apps available for iOS and Android.

The Ricoh WG-M2 will be available at the end of March for £269.99.

