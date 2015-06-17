Ricoh GR II compact camera brings upgraded processing, large image sensor and smartphone support

Ricoh has taken the wraps of its latest compact camera dubbed the GR II.

This compact system camera features a large 16.9-megapixel APS-C size CMOS image sensor for the best possible quality and 1080p video. That's combined with the GR Engine V for processing.

This has had a boost with a reprogrammed white-balance algorithm that should improve the precision of Auto White Balance. This should also allow for fine-tuning of the compensation programme which should prevent high-sensitivity noise.

This new system should also accommodate a wider variety of scenes and subjects thanks to new creative tools. These include six new effect modes: Clarity, Brilliance, Bright, Portrait, Vibrant and HDR Tone. That makes a total of 17 modes available.

The lens offers a f/2.8-16 aperture with a 35mm equivalent focal length.

For the more professional photographers out there the GR II also features a wireless flash discharge function for use with external flash units.

Ricoh has also put the work in to make sure the GR II takes advantage of anything your smartphone can add to the experience. The GR Remote is an app that allows for mobile control of the camera using the smartphone's touchscreen – just like on the camera's LCD panel.

Ricoh has also included Image Sync, incorporated in Pentax digital SLR models, to allow file sharing with other devices. This is ideal for viewing images on a larger screen, for example.

The Ricoh GR II will be available in mid-July and will cost £600.

