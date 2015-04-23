Ricoh's new Pentax K-3 II is a DSLR flagship with GPS and 1080p video

Ricoh made another DLSR camera. It's called the Pentax K-3 II.

The new camera is described as a "flagship model" of the Pentax K-series. It notably features a Pixel Shift Resolution System, a shake reduction mechanism, an APS-C-size CMOS image sensor (with 24.35 megapixels), and a SAFOX 11 sensor module with a 27-point AF system.

The camera further features an AA-filter-free design as well as a compact body with a dustproof and weather-resistant construction. It also has a GPS module. With the GPS receiver and electronic compass now in-camera, you'll be able to record shooting locations and track celestial bodies. Other features include an optical viewfinder with nearly 100-per cent field of view and a 3.2-inch LCD monitor.

The Pentax K-3 II of course also has full HD movie recording capabilities and dual SD card slots for memory card flexibility, along with the latest version of Digital Camera Utility 5 software included. If any of that interests you, Ricoh is offering the K-3 II body for £769.99. You can also get the body with your choice of five different lenses, with total pricing ranging from £849.99 to £1,149.99.

The Pentax K-3 II will launch on 22 May.

