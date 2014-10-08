Ricoh WG series adds waterproof WG-30 and WG-30W digital compacts

If you've always wanted to shoot underwater photography, you now have more camera options available to you. Ricoh has introduced two new compact digital cameras for its WG series, and they're called the WG-30 and WG-30W.

Not only are the new cameras ideal for underwater photography, but they're also lightweight and capable of shooting Full HD movies in even the most severe weather conditions. They're waterproof to a depth of 12 metres, shockproof against tumbles from 1.5 metres, and freeze-proof to temperatures as low as -10°C.

Both cameras can also snap high-resolution images at approximately 16.0 effective megapixels as well as record Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) movies, and they each come with two remote control receptors, a macro stand, 12 digital filters, an outdoor-friendly style watch that displays time on the LCD monitor, and functions like high-speed face detection, smile capture, auto-picture, and pet detection.

The WG-30W uniquely comes with some Wi-Fi functions as well, enabling you to take underwater stills and then share them with friends, social networks, and websites with your connected smartphone. Other features include a back-illuminated CMOS image sensor, top sensitivity of ISO 6400, triple anti-shake protection, six macro lights, and a Self-Portrait Assist mode.

You can expect the WG-30W to launch in January for £259.99, while the WG-30 will launch in November for £229.99. Check out the gallery below for more images.

