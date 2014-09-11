  Ricoh G800 is resistant to chemicals, dust, impact and water

Ricoh has announced the G800, a camera designed for working in tough conditions, thanks to its military spec protection.

The Ricoh G800 is the successor to 2010's G700 and offers protection from the usual water, dust and impact damage that a tough camera does, but also has chemical protection too.

This isn't the sort of camera you'll take on your beach holiday however, although it can be used underwater to depths of 5m for up to 2 hours.

Instead the Ricoh G800 is designed for industrial use - disaster zones, work sites, food production plants, and so on, where you might need to disinfect the camera or use it in wet conditions.

There's a 16-megapixel 1/2.3in CMOS sensor on board, with a lens offering 28-140mm zoom. Uncommon for a regular compact camera these days, the G800 has an 8GB internal memory, although you can add SD cards to shoot on, which can be password protected.

There's also a template transparency feature that will let you combine two frames, so you can take before and after shots overlaid, although in this case it's designed for construction sites, rather than for hipster photo effects. There's also an electronic level and pitch indicator to help get your alignment perfect.

There's a full range of shooting modes, as well as options for full HD video capture. You can shoot time-lapse as well as create voice memos to help you sort your photos post-shoot.

Measuring 118.8 x 71 x 41mm and weighing 318g, the Ricoh G800 is solid lump that will cost you £599.99. It hits shelves from October 2014.