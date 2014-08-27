  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Ricoh camera news

Ricoh's Pentax K-S1 SLR to launch in September, and you can get it in fabric colour options

|
1/3  
Best mirrorless cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best mirrorless cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

Ricoh Imaging UK has introduced another SLR camera: the Pentax K-S1.

Featuring what Rocho described as a "lightweight, compact and portable" body, the K-S1 uniquely comes in 12 different colour variations ranging from black, blue, and white as standard to a unique Fabric collection that recreates the look of cotton, linen, denim, and tweed. There's also a Night Sky collection with sunset, dusk, moon, midnight, and dawn colours.

ricoh s pentax k s1 slr to launch in september and you can get it in fabric colour options image 3

As for specs, the Pentax K-S1 offers an illumination interface system and an anti-aliasing filter simulator that debuted on the Pentax K-3. It also has an optical viewfinder with 100 per cent field of view, built-in shake reduction, super-high sensitivity of ISO 51200, and a CMOS sensor with 20 MP. Other features include a 3-inch LCD monitor, full HD film recording, top shutter speed of 1/6000 second, and continuous shooting at 5.4 images per second.

And finally, the Pentax K-S1 has 10 tools such as an infared effect option as well as 21 digital features such as a colour replacement filter. And all of this will cost you just £549.99 for the body only or £599.99 with the SMC DA L 18-55mm f3.5-5.6 lens. You can also get the the K-S1 with the SMC DA L f4-5.6 AL 50-200mm AL lens for £679.99.

Expect the Pentax K-S1 to launch in September. Check out the gallery below for press images.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments