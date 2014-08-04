Ricoh Pentax Q-S1 in many colours and HD Pentax-DA645 ultra wide-angle zoom lens introduced

Tokyo-based Ricoh Imaging has announced a new Pentax camera alongside a new Pentax lens, and they're called Pentax Q-S1 and HD Pentax-DA645. The Q-S1 will target those of you who prefer ease-of-use and customisation in your camera equipment, while the DA645 is a prosumer ultra wide-angle zoom lens that'll go with Pentax's medium-format digital SLRs.

The Q-S1 is super compact and offers interchangeable lenses. At the heart of the camera is a 1/1.7-inch, back-illuminated CMOS image sensor that's capable of high-sensitivity shooting up to ISO 12800. The sensor also benefits from Shake Reduction to help shoot clear images and avoid any blur as well as a dust-removal system that prevents dust spots from ruining images.

Pentax said you'll also have access to 21 scene modes such as Night Scene Portrait, Pet, and Backlight Silhouette. And on the rear of the camera there's a 3-inch LCD screen for viewing images from multiple angles during composition. Additional features range from Full HD video capture and continuous shooting of up to five images per second to HDR mode and remote control receptors on front and back panels.

And finally, the Q-S1 will launch in 40 colour combinations, with a choice of five body colours and eight grip colours. Body colours include black, gunmetal, white, champagne gold, and silver, where as the grip colours include black, cream, red, canary yellow, khaki green, royal blue, burgundy, and pale pink

READ: Pentax 645Z review

The DA645 is a 28-45mm lens that starts at a 22mm and extends through to 35.5mm. Whether ultra-wide-angle scenes or subjects are your thing, the DA645 looks to have many bases covered. Furthermore the DA645 has a rounded diaphragm that Ricoh said will produce "a smooth, beautiful bokeh, while minimizing the streaking effect of light". Pentax emphasised that this lens was designed to optimise the new Pentax 645Z.

Other features include a dustproof and weather-resistant construction, optics that consist of 17 elements in 12 groups (including two high-performance aspherical elements and two extra-low dispersion elements) to "enhance image resolution and brightness at edges", as well as a Quick-Shift Focus system and various filters such as the C-PL filter.

The Pentax Q-S1 body-only will cost £299.99 when it launches in early September. In addition, the Q-S1 body with the 5-15mm lens and the Q-S1 body with the 15-45mm lens will cost £379.99 and £549.99 respectively. The HD Pentax-DA645 lens will cost £3,399.99 when it also launches in early September.

Check out the gallery below for more press images.