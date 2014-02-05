Ricoh unveils WG-4, WG-20 outdoor cameras aimed for the elements

Ricoh has taken the wraps off three new digital compact cameras aimed to go just about anywhere, ahead of the CP+ photo show in Japan.

The WG-4 is being released in both a non-GPS and GPS model, replacing the WG-3 released in 2013. The new version not only adds updated features but also brings a brand change from Pentax to Ricoh.

The WG-4 features waterproof performance down to 14 metres and shock-resistant drops from two metres. It features the same 16-megapixel image sensor with a top sensitivity of ISO 6400 and a 25-100mm f/2-4.9 lens as the previous version, but it's claimed to have faster AF operation in macro shooting, improved image quality in underwater shooting, and the addition of a user mode that recalls your favourite settings.

There's a 3-inch LCD monitor to playback photos and videos, and it can even tilt 170 degrees horizontally and vertically, making it possible to check an image from different angles.

The WG-4 GPS version boasts an advanced GPS unit to record a travel log of captured images. There's also a pressure, altitude, and depth gauge and a digital compass, perfect for the outdoor shooting the WG-4 is designed for.

In March, Ricoh will make the WG-4 available in silver and yellow for £279.99. The WG-4 GPS will be available in black and blue for £329.99.

Ricoh also showed off the WG-20, an upgrade from the WG-10 released in 2013. It features a waterproof and crush-resistant build down to 10 metres deep for up to two continuous hours.

As for photo functionality, the WG-10 carries a 28-140mm lens and a 14-megapixel sensor capable of recording video in 720P. There's also a 2.7-inch LCD display for playback, and Ricoh is touting an anti-reflection coat said to be perfect for the outdoors.



The WG-10 will be available in February for £199 in black, red and white colour options. A number of accessories will be offered for all three outdoor cameras, including: an adhesive mount, handlebar mount, suction cup mount and a shoulder strap to attach the camera to your body.