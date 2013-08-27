  1. Home
Ricoh offers HZ15 digital camera, 5 HD Pentax lenses and auto flash units - all in September

HZ15
Ricoh Imaging has introduced a bevy of new products such as a high-magnification digital camera, five HD Pentax interchangeable lenses and two auto-flash units.

First up is the Ricoh HZ15 digital compact camera. It sports a high-magnification optical 15-times zoom lens, as well as a large 3.0-inch LCD monitor. Other features include 24mm ultra-wide-angle coverage, 16MP image capture, shake reduction technology, 20 scene modes and HD-quality movie recording at 1,280-by-720-pixels and 30 FPS.

The HZ15 also offers an in-body recharging system and compatibility with Eye-Fi wireless LAN SD memory cards. Pricing is not yet available, but it will launch toward the end of September.

The second wave from Ricoh includes five HD Pentax-DA limited interchangeable lenses that work with K-mount lens-interchangeable digital cameras. They come in 15mm F4ED AL for £589.99, 21mm F3.2AL for £589.99, 35mm F2.8 for £639.99, 40mm F2.8 for £439.99 and 70mm F2.4 for £639.99.

Major features include a high-grade HD coating for sharper images, round-shape diaphragms for natural bokeh and a super protect coating to ward off dust and scratches. All lenses are available in black or silver color options from the end of September.

As for those new auto flash units, called AF540FGZ II and AF360FGZ II, they work with Pentax interchangeable lens cameras and offer a maximum guide number of 54 and 36 at ISO 100m.

Aside from being weather-resistant, both units have a fixed white LED light for movie and still-image recording, customisable function settings, and a variety of flash discharge modes like advanced P-TTL auto flash. There's even a bounce flash function, power-zoom flash and built-in wide-angle panel.

The AF 540FGZ II Flashgun is £549.99, and the AF 360FGZ II Flashgun is £399.99. Both will also launch at the end of September.

