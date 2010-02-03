Ricoh CX3 announced
Ricoh has announced a new compact - the CX3 - a new digi-cam that boasts a back-illuminated 10-megapixel CMOS sensor that is said -along with a noise reduction algorithm - to significantly increase shooting performance in low-light scenes.
With a 10.7x (equivalent to 28-300mm on a 35mm SLR) optical wide-angle zoom lens, the 29.4mm thick camera boasts a new "scene auto mode" that will auto-change settings to suit for point-and-shoot ease of use.
The CX3 also sees the addition of a 1280 × 720 HD movie function and a new "pets" scene mode that turns off sounds and flash so as not to startle the little critters and offers priority in focusing for a cat's face when one is detected (sorry canine chums - you don't get a mention).
Other features include 5-frames-per-second max resolution stills shooting, a 3-inch LCD display, SDHC memory card support up to 32 GB and various manual and special effect options.
The Ricoh CX3 will be available "shortly" price at £299.99.
