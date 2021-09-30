(Pocket-lint) - Razer has announced the Kiyo X Webcam - an update to its entry-level video camera for streamers.

The new model offers Full HD 1080p video capture and streaming at 30fps, or 720p at 60 frames-per-second. It is fully customisable in the Razer Synapse software and comes with autofocus functionality.

While there's no built-in LED light, it is compatible with Razer Virtual Ring Light software, which uses your PC monitor to create a light source. This software will be available later in October, while the camera itself is available now, for £79.99 / $79.99.

It's worth noting that, like with other Razer Kiyo cameras, it works best when connected to a Windows PC. While it will run on a Mac through USB, the Razer Synapse software is not compatible with macOS so you can't easily adjust settings.

Also introduced at the same time is the Razer Ripsaw X, an external video capture card with HDMI 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectivity. It can capture video in up to 4K resolution at 30fps.

It is plug and play, so you do not need specialist hardware inside your PC.

The Ripsaw X is also available now, priced at £139.99 / $139.99. Both can be found on Razer.com.