The DJI Action 2 is at its best ever price for Prime Day

(Pocket-lint) - We love the DJI Action 2 thanks to its tiny lightweight form factor and awesome magnetic modularity, and it's seriously discounted for Prime Day.
Despite its tiny size, the Action 2 offers a staggering amount of features, including video shooting at up to 4K 120fps.
An aspect that troubled some users is the slightly overzealous overheating protection but, thankfully, DJI has addressed this by introducing a protective cover that is heat-resistant and allows you to record for longer.
This protective case is included in all the deals, and to make things even sweeter, it's on offer in both the UK and the US.
The DJI Action 2 is one of our top action camera picks, the tiny size means it can be mounted anywhere and the light weight means that you'll barely feel it hanging off your helmet.
If you're looking to pick one up, now is the time, as it's never been offered at such a low price.
This mini modular action cam from DJI is at its best price ever, just $299.
An amazing price for DJI's lightweight modular action camera in its dual-screen configuration for just £249.
If you're not keen on filming yourself, you can do away with the second screen and pick up the power combo at its lowest price ever, just £239.
