Polaroid and Nike SB team up for a lovely skating shoe

(Pocket-lint) - Polaroid has teamed up with Nike SB (that's the skateboarding section) to launch a pretty lovely-looking new shoe, the Nike SB Dunk Low Pro Polaroid.

It's a nice low-top skating shoe, with the Nike swoosh recreated in the rainbow shades of Polaroid's own famous logo, making for a really nice contrast with the black of the shoe.

Polaroid's got more to say about the shoe, as well, and will be releasing a showcase video about it at the start of April, before it goes on sale on 4 April.

As sneakerheads will be used to, it'll be a quite exclusive launch, only purchasable through the SNKRS app and in a few as-yet unnamed skate stores here in the UK. It'll cost £109.95, too, so not the cheapest skate shoe going.

It will be one of the more unique, though, and will represent a really nice team-up between a photography great and skate culture. Polaroid hasn't been afraid of trying new things recently, either, as demonstrated by its Now Plus instant camera, which connects to your phone for additional controls and customisation.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.