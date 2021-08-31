Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Polaroid's Now Plus lets you get manual control on your phone

(Pocket-lint) - Polaroid's newest instant camera, the Now Plus, has just been unveiled and it brings a new world of control and customisation to the table compared to the standard Now.

The design of the camera is almost identical to the Now, but there's a key difference under the hood - it can connect to Polaroid's companion app via Bluetooth and let you tweak your manual controls to fiddle with exposure, apertures, depth of field and way more.

The Now Plus also comes with a set of lens covers to give you colourful or sparkly vignettes for your photos, so it's really a bit of an all-in-one solution if you're getting really into instant photography.

There are other instant cameras offering manual control, but most of them are fiddle and complex, rather than software-based like this, so it's certainly a neat idea. The unsurprising downside to this is that it's on the pricey end of the market at £139.99, but at least you get bang for your buck.

We've got a Now Plus in our hands, so we'll be experimenting with it in the nextg few weeks to see how it stacks up to the other instant cameras we've tested - keep an eye out on the list we linked above to see if it makes our ranking.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 31 August 2021.
