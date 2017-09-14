Polaroid goes all nostalgic with OneStep 2 instant camera

Polaroid is back in the instant camera business. The camera manufacturer has launched a new Originals brand, with the sole purpose of producing cameras that print instant photos. It's the 90s all over again.

Polaroid disappeared when it was bought by The Impossible Project, which launched the I-1 camera. The Impossible Project is no more and Polaroid is back.

The first camera to be released as part of the new brand, is the OneStep 2, and it will give you all the nostalgic feels. It's been deliberately designed to look similar to the original OneStep instant camera released in 1977, and like its predecessor, the OneStep 2 is a purely analogue camera that accepts 600 film and Polaroid's new i-Type film.

1/4 Polaroid

The OneStep 2 has had some modern-day updates though, and so features a high-quality lens, built-in rechargeable battery with a 60-day life, built-in flash and a self-timer. Of course, it also sports an incredibly easy-to-use design, just point, shoot and wait for the picture to print.

The new i-Type film is available in black and white, colour, or "special edition flavours". Polaroid says the "i" stands for incredible. The i-Type film is available now for $16/£15 per 8-picture pack.

Polaroid has also made film available for its vintage cameras including the SX-70, 600 and Spectra. Film for these are available from $19.

The Polaroid OneStep 2 camera will be available in white and graphite colours from 16 October for a very reasonable $100 in the US, or £110 in the UK.