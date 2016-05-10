  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Polaroid camera news

Impossible Project I-1 camera brings Polaroid-style instant photos bang up to date

|
Impossible Project Impossible Project I-1 camera brings Polaroid-style instant photos bang up to date
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today
Best DSLR cameras 2018: The best interchangeable lens cameras available to buy today

- LED light ring provides diffused illumination

- Use your smartphone as remote

- Priced at £229 and out now

Impossible Project has redesigned the instant camera for the digital age and the result is the I-1.

After rescuing the original Polaroid factory and all its cameras, the Impossible Project company has unveiled its own modern take on instant photography. The I-1 camera ablends the analogue and digital. But how?

The I-1 is primarily an instant camera. It looks a little like a Polaroid but is finished in a modern matte black. It also adds an LED ring flash for diffused light plus a magnetic collapsible viewfinder. The LED ring also doubles as a way of determining how many shots are left on the film.

And while the camera will snap shots that print out on Impossible Project film, you can also access digital effects on a connected iPhone to change the style of a picture.

The dedicated app can be used to test out effects and adjust camera settings before you commit to pressing the shutter button. That means adjusting aperture and shutter speed or trying out double exposure, remote triggering and light painting can all be done digitally.

The I-1 camera costs £229, $299 and €299 and is available at various retailers or directly from Impossible Project.

READ: Impossible Project Instant Lab Universal review: Make Polaroid-style prints from your phone snaps

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments