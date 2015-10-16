Polaroid Cube+ is the GoPro for the Nyan Cat generation

Polaroid has expanded its fun and friendly action camera line-up by adding a second, higher-end device. The Polaroid Cube+ looks like the original, colourful model but adds several new features.

Both the Polaroid Cube and Cube+ are both tiny devices, at 35 x 35 x 35mm, with the ability to record HD video and have 124-degree wide-angle lenses and built-in microphones, but the better spec'ed new model adds a lot more.

It's headline feature is that it has built-in Wi-Fi to share images and video with a smartphone or tablet on the go. The resolution has been bumped up from 1080p to 1440p. There's now image stabilisation technology on board, as well as enhanced low light performance. And it is possible to add greater storage capacity through a microSD card slot that accepts up to 64GB cards.

The original Cube can only record Full HD video in 30 frames per second, while the Cube+ is capable of 60fps for smoother action. It can also shoot slow-mo footage in 720p at 120fps.

Stills can be captured at 8-megapixels through interpolation. The sensor is 4-megapixels.

It is weather resistant and splashproof, but you can add an optional external case to shoot under water.

The Polaroid Cube+ is now available to pre-order on the dedicated website at polaroidcube.com and it will ship from 1 November. It'll cost £129.99 for the light blue, bright red or black models, while the original is still available for less than a hundred quid.