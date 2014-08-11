Polaroid Cube is a tiny camera that records 1080p video and is ultra rugged

Polaroid has launched a new camera that can fit into your pocket and shoot full 1080p HD video. It can even withstand a tumble and some water.

Originally unveiled at CES 2014, the new Polaroid Cube measures less than 2 inches square and is equipped with a 124-degree, wide-angle lens for dynamic action shots. The camera's outer casing is a durable too, thanks to shock-proof and water-resistant technology, meaning you can take it just about anywhere. The Polaroid Cube is also embedded with magnets for easing mounting to any metal surface.

In fact, there are three different mounts available for the Polaroid Cube on photography marketplace Photojojo.com. You can get a Tripod Mount that has a universal metal insert, for instance, as well as a Bike Mount for easy mounting onto handlebars, and a Waterproof Case with suction mount that extends the two-meter waterproofing to an incredible 10 meters below the surface. Note the suction mount can attach to any flat, smooth surface such as a surfboard.

"Capture the moment in wide-angle as you cover your morning pancakes with whipped cream and sprinkles or bring it to the park to make super-actiony videos of puppies, frisbee enthusiasts and those who are both," explained Photojojo via the camera's description. "Add a mount to record while you zip around town on your bike or during a water balloon fight in your backyard. The shock-proof and water-resistant Cube will be the life of the party."

Other Polaroid Cube features include a 6MP camera sensor for photography, built-in battery that records up to 90 minutes, microSD port for up to 32GB of storage, and an included USB charger cable. The Polaroid Cube is $100, while the mounts range from $10 to $40. You can even purchase a 12GB SD card with your Polaroid Cube on Photojojo for an additional $12. Shipping starts at $12 to most European countries via USPS First Class.

Check out the gallery below for a closer look at the 35mm-tall Polaroid Cube.