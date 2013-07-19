  Polaroid Socialmatic camera price revealed, coming in 2014 to take on Galaxy Camera

Socialmatic, the instant camera conceived to be an Instagram device until the inventor partnered with Polaroid, is to cost $299 (£196) when it hits the streets in 2014. Full specifications have also been revealed, with the operating system now tipped as being Android, much like Samsung's Galaxy Camera.

Like the Galaxy Camera, the Polaroid Socialmatic is focused on sharing photography, although in this case that can literally be by giving a friend a physical print as well as posting a pic to a social network. The camera houses a Zink Instant Printer in its side in order to produce instant results - like Polaroid cameras of old.

The front camera has a 14-megapixel sensor and there is a 2-meapixel rear-facing cam to take pictures of yourself. It only sports an LED flash rather than Xenon, but does come with a small LCD panel on the front of the camera. This features a mood assistant, small emoticons and icons that give you a hint to the Socialmatic's mood - is it overcast, etc.

The display on the rear is 4.3-inches and stereo speakers are present, presumably, for video playback.

GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity is on board. And it comes with 4GB of internal storage and an SD card slot for expansion.

Dedicated Socialmatic instant filters will be pre-installed, ready to apply to photos, and you will be able to use the camera to print photos remotely. We're not sure whether that will also include from a different smartphone or device, but it has been confirmed that you will be able to print pictures sent to you from another Socialmatic camera.

Even though the Instagram concept was never fully realised, it's interesting to note that the company has decided to keep the squarish app icon-style design of the camera. It certainly makes it stand out.

More details will be released in the coming months, says the firm. You can find out more from www.social-matic.com.