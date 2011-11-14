Retro Polaroid Z340: Instant prints with modern spec
The Polaroid Z340 has just been announced, bringing a little bit of on-the-go printing into your life, as well as the convenience of the digital format.
The camera will come sporting some classic Polaroid styling, which we imagine is aimed at appealing to those in the grip of the retro-style revival, although mixed in with the looks are some thouroughly modern specs.
The Polaroid Z340 will feature a 14-megapixel sensor and its built-in printer uses Zink paper which comprises three layers of dye crystals that are activated by heat to produce the image. This means that there's no need for any printer cartridges, and once printed are said to be water resistant, smudge and tear proof. You'll be able to preview any omages you take on a 2.7-inch LCD screen and there's also a 4x digital zoom on board.
Another feature which may prove very handy is the ability to crop and edit on the Z340, before storing the ones you like on an SD card or going through the on-board printing process. The great thing about this is that you can be selective and still end up with a instant hard-copy photo - it could prove a very popular combination.
The Polaroid Z340 camera is available now in the US and UK for $299.99 and £229.99 respectively.
