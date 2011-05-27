  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Polaroid camera news

Lady Gaga and Polaroid mash up bears first fruit

|
  Lady Gaga and Polaroid mash up bears first fruit
Best compact cameras 2018: The best point-and-shoot-cameras available to buy today
Best compact cameras 2018: The best point-and-shoot-cameras available to buy today

Over in Las Vegas at CES we were treated to a sneek peek at the products that would be coming from Polaroid as a result of hiring Lady Gaga as its creative director; the GL30 instant digital camera, the GL20 camera sunglasses, and the GL10 instant mobile photo printer.

And now the first of these products has received an official on-sale announcement - and it's the GL10 printer.

Yes, that's right kids - nothing says Gaga more than a mobile printer, it's all very rock and roll.

On sale from Firebox in the UK (and Bloomingdale's in the States, we hear) the GL10 is a rechargeable printer that connects to your devices via Bluetooth to print off all of those poker face moments.

Your snaps will come out as 3x4-inch sticky-backed images, and you can even personalise the border. With meat flesh presumably, or something even more Ga-garish. You'll get up to 35 on a full charge.

The Polaroid GL10 Instant Mobile Printer will be available from the end of June, priced at £119.19.

PopularIn Cameras
Sony might unveil several 8K products including a camera at CES 2019
Tips for low light photography: Capture every Christmas moment
DJI Osmo Pocket initial review: A tech-filled stabilised camera that fits in your palm
DJI Osmo Pocket is a handheld minicam that shoots super steady 4K video
Sony A7R III review: Giving the Nikon D850 a run for its money
Best camera deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: DSLR, compact, mirrorless and action cam bargains
Comments