Polarised Lady Gaga launches new Polaroids

Lady Gaga, Creative Director at Polaroid, put in an appearance at CES 2011 in Las Vegas to pull the covers off a new Grey Label line of Polaroid products. Grey Label (by Haus of Gaga) is designed to offer "instant gratification with a renewed emphasis on the importance of self-expression, originality, sharing and artistry".

The results are a family of three products. The first is an instant printer, the Polaprinter GL10, which uses Polaroid's ZINK zero ink system to "print" off instant photos. You can connect to the Polaprinter using regular USB or wirelessly via Bluetooth. Gaga pointed out that the Polarprinter would be compatible with Bluetooth-equipped mobile phones, except the iPhone which met with spontaneous groans and applause. Gaga finished up saying "many of you are nerdy enough to carry around a mobile printer … I know I will".

Described as a "unique fashion statement", the wackiest, most Gaga-esque offering are the Polarez GL20 glasses. These incorporate two forward-facing OLED screens in the front so you can upload photos to them and show the world using your glasses. They also incorporate a camera so they are in essence the embodiment of the Grey Label's mantra, offering literal self-expression and sharing. Somewhat pointless too, but let's not worry about that.

Finally the Polaroid GL30 is the whole package, offering a beautiful retro styled instant camera. Like Polaroid cameras of the past, it will print images and spit them out the front using the ZINK system, but it incorporates a flip-up screen and options to customise your images before you print them. Yes, you can add the classic Polaroid border.

Finally we've at least we've seen the progeny of Gaga's marriage with Polaroid, when we have pricing and availability we'll let you know.