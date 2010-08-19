  Lady Gaga Polaroid camera coming at the start of 2011

Since Lady Gaga became a creative director at Polaroid Imaging Products the world - or at least the teenage one - has been waiting to see what the pop princess will come up with. Well, that moment is just around the corner with the first Gaga Polaroid camera coming in Q1 2011, or any time from January in human speak.

At Polaroid's xmas in July event, UK MD Graeme Chapman gave Pocket-lint an insight into what to expect, he said:

"Obviously, the design's pretty wacky but it'll definitely appeal to her fans, and with over 10 million of them on Facebook, we're pretty sure this will do well."

The, as yet, unnamed Gaga Polaroid will be one of the company's analogue range in the style of the recently released Polaroid 300 which harks back to the old instant cameras. It won't produce the much loved 4 x 4 prints the world knows so well, but instead will expose an ink-made 3 x 4 size with the traditional white border, the like of which can also be printed out from any camera using the most recent sized PoGo which will be available this Christmas.

No word on pricing as yet for the Gaga Polaroid, but with the Polaroid 300 retailing at £79.99, we'd expect something in the region of £100.