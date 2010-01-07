  Polaroid announces return of the Polaroid OneStep instant camera

Following the news Pocket-lint covered of the re-launch of Polaroid, the company has released details of some of its upcoming products at CES in Las Vegas.



These include the return of the Polaroid OneStep camera, the PIC 1000, which will be available in a range colours and uses classic Polaroid Color 600 Instant Film to produce the brand's iconic white bordered instant pictures.



Polaroid's continuing partnership with ZINK Imaging means that the company has a new digital addition in the form of the 12-megapixel Polaroid 3 x 4-inch Instant Camera, which comes with a rechargeable battery and LCD screen. This will be backed up by ZINK Imaging’s ink-free printing tech, which produces full-colour images without ink cartridges, ribbons, or toner.



Other releases from Polaroid include the FHD series of LCD TVs coming in 42-, 52- and 65-inch sizes, all come with a 250Hz refresh rate and are 1080p Full HD. The 42- and 52-inch models both get integrated Blu-ray players and LED backlighting.



As yet there is no word on pricing or availability for any of the products mentioned, but we'll keep you posted.