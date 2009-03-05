Pentax X70 digital camera

Pentax has launched the X70 superzoom digital camera, a bridge cam which boasts a 24x optical zoom lens and wide-angle to super-telephoto coverage and Pocket-lint was at PMA to bring you a gallery of images in person.

With 12 megapixels, SLR-like styling and flexible exposure modes, the Pentax X70 is being aimed at intermediate photographers looking to step up from compact cameras without forking out all the cash for a true DSLR.

That 24x zoom lens promises a focal-length coverage between a wide-angle 26mm to a super telephoto 624mm. Couple this with the intelligent zoom function and the X70 zoom range can be extended to around 150 times - up to 3900mm - without compromising image quality.

Other features on the camera include a 2.7-inch anti-reflection screen, electronic viewfinder, auto sensitivity control up to an ISO of 6400, fast face detection of up to 32 faces in 0.03 seconds, smile capture and blink detection.

The X70 will cost $399.95 and is set to ship to the US in April. We'll get European details to you when we have them.

