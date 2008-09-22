  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Pentax camera news

Pentax K-m entry-level DSLR launches

|
1/4  

Pentax has announced the launch of the PENTAX K-m aimed at entry level digital SLR photographers.

Claiming to offer simplified, user-friendly operation, in an easy-to-manoeuvre compact, lightweight, body the camera has a 10.2-megapixel CCD image sensor.

The K-m features a newly designed control system, which positions most of the buttons and levers on the camera's grip side, and gets an upgraded version of the Pentax's Auto Picture mode, which automatically detects the type of subject or scene, and sets the proper shooting mode for the photographer.

There's shake-reduction, a "comprehensive" dust removal system, shooting at 3.5 frames per second, a five-point wide-area AF system and sensitivity between ISO 100 and ISO 3200.

The PENTAX K-m features a 2.7-inch colour LCD monitor with approximately 230,000 dots on its back panel as well as a penta-mirror prism and it runs off four AA-size lithium batteries claiming to record approximately 1650 images.

Due to be sold with smc PENTAX-DA L 18-55mm F3.5-5.6AL lens or the smc PENTAX-DA L 50-200mm F4-5.6ED lens, the K-m will retail at £399.99 with smc DA-L 18-55 or £499.99 with smc DA-L 18-55 + 50-200mm.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
  2. Then and now: A photographic vision of the past
  3. Sony RX100 VI with 24-200mm lens will launch in July for £1,150
  4. PanoClip camera for iPhone lets you shoot 360-degree and "tiny planet" photos for just $49.99
  5. How to become an Instagram sensation without ever leaving the house
  1. Incredible photos that flip your perspective of the world
  2. Fujifilm X-T100 combines powerful photo skills and retro looks in an affordable package
  3. Incredible photographer tricks the eye without Photoshop
  4. 18 incredible images of our world snapped from space
  5. Fujifilm's Instax SQ6 camera turns you into a walking Instagram feed
Comments