  Pentax introduces the Optio E60

Pentax has launched the new Optio E60, an entry-class camera that still packs a 10.1 megapixel punch.

The Optio E60 also offers up a 3x optical zoom lens that enables a wide angle of view for good landscape shots, as well as an Intelligent Zoom function that extends the zoom range without compromising the optical zoom's image quality. This means you can get high-magnification zoom photography equivalent to a maximum of around 17.1x.

As with many cameras in the Optio range, the E60 has Advanced Auto Picture mode, whereby the camera automatically selects the scene mode, dependent on the environment. In addition to Landscape, Portrait, Night Scene, and Standard modes, Night Scene Portrait, Flower, and Sport modes are newly added to this model.

Green mode is a great tool for amateurs, or for when asking other to take your photo with the camera, as a single button press automatically sets the exposure, sensitivity, and other parameters according to the shooting conditions. There is also face detection and shake reduction technology, not to mention a world clock for the travellers among you too.

The batteries supported by the Optio E60 are regular AA batteries. Pentax have made the model an energy saving-design though, so you can expect around 200 shots with alkaline batteries. We'd recommend lithium though, they'll last you much longer.

Currently no news on release dates or prices, but you can be sure we'll get anything we hear uploaded straight away.