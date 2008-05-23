Pentax Optio W60 takes camera to deeper depths

Pentax has announced a new waterproof camera sporting 10 megapixels.

The new Pentax Optio W60 will offer 5x optical zoom and work up to 13 feet underwater for 2 hours and at extreme temperatures well below freezing.

Supposedly perfect for photography in adventurous as well as everyday settings the digital camera, according to Pentax, will offer focal lengths from 5-25mm (approximately 28-140mm in 35mm format). There is also a Digital Wide function that merges two shots into one image for ultra-wide-angle image capture (equivalent to a focal length of 21-35mm format).

On the adventure front the Optio W60 will allow underwater photography up to 30% deeper than previous Pentax waterproof models and Pentax say that the camera will meet the JIS Class 8 waterproofing standard, the JIS Class 5 dustproof against dirt, sand and dust and operates in extreme temperatures as cold as minus 10 degrees Celsius.

The camera will also feature a High-Quality Movie mode with HD resolution up to 1280 x 720 pixels (comparable to a 720p HDTV) as well as Auto Picture mode, fast Face Recognition, Smile Capture, Blink Detection, an Underwater Movie mode, High Sensitivity Digital SR mode that automatically adjusts the sensitivity up to ISO 6400, and an LCD monitor with a 170 degree wide-angle view and Anti-Reflection coating to reduce glare.

The Pentax Optio W60 will be available in July 2008 for US $329.95 in a choice of two colors: Ocean Blue and Silver. No word as yet on UK pricing.