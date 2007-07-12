  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Pentax camera news

Pentax adds entry-level E40 compact to Optio range

|
1/3  

Pentax has launched the new Optio E40, an entry-level compact digital camera, aimed at delivering high-resolution photography for beginners.

People shots are taken care of with Pentax's Face recognition auto focus and auto exposure while blur reduction comes in the form of a new Shake Reduction mode.

This model also offers a decent 8.1-megapixels and 3x optical and 4x digital zoom.

Further upping that ease of use quotient, this camera features a "Green" mode which automates settings and offers users a quick and intuitive way to start shooting.

It comes with 10MB of built-in memory and supports both SD and SDHC memory.

The E40 has been designed to specifically to use less power and runs on AA batteries.

Other features worthy of a round-up mention are movie recording up to 640 x 480, 2.4-inch LCD monitor, calendar display for photo date searches, full retracting lens and continuous shooting mode of 16 low-res images in a 2-second burst.

The Optio E40 will be on sale from August 2007, price to be confirmed.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. Amazing and cringe-worthy selfies: From the dangerous to the downright gross
  2. Fujifilm X-H1 review: Does the most advanced X-series live up to its potential?
  3. GoPro Hero review: The best entry-level action camera for first-timers?
  4. Nikon Coolpix P1000 packs 24-3000mm 'megazoom' lens
  5. Best 360 cameras: The best VR and 360 cameras, no matter your budget
  1. Awesome high-speed photography that's bound to astound
  2. Mind-blowing works of hyper-realistic art you won't believe aren't photos
  3. Brilliant views from around the world captured by Street View
  4. Amazon now sells a DeepLens AI camera, but it's not for everyone
  5. 35 breath-taking images from the International Space Station
Comments