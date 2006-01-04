CES 2006: Pentax unveils optio A10 and Optio E10

Pentax has announced two compact digital cameras in advance of the 2006 Consumer Electronics Show opening Thursday, January 5, 2006 in Las Vegas.

The Optio A10 camera is the first PENTAX compact digital with an 8.0 effective megapixel CCD.

“The A10 represents a complete upgrade and overhaul of our digital camera series and will be the first model of our high-end Optio series”, said Ned Bunnell, director of marketing, PENTAX Imaging Company.

Pentax has also announced the Optio E10, an affordable, entry-level compact digital camera with a 6.0 effective megapixel CCD and a 3x optical zoom lens. The Optio E10 features a Mode dial that permits a Simple mode selection and is packaged in a slim, lightweight body aimed at beginning photographers.

Both digital cameras use a new model naming system for PENTAX cameras based on a letter and model number description rather than the number of megapixels. The Optio A series, for example, designates a new high-end product line, while the Optio E series indicates easy-to-use products.

“Our aim with the new naming system is to make it easier for customers to understand our product line, from entry to high-end and allow us much more flexibility in expanding our product line as we move forward with these and other new digital cameras”, added Bunnell.

The PENTAX Optio A10 will ship in February 2006 for under $350 US, and the Optio E10 will ship that same month for under $200 US.

UK pricing and release dates have yet to be set.

