Pentax launch Optio S6 digital camera



Pentax has launched the Optio S6 a new compact digital camera with 6 megapixel resolution and a 3x optical zoom.

The new model which follows on from the S5 also features a 2.5in LCD display housed in a body with a depth of just 19mm.

On the OptioS6, it allows the user to select from the diverse range of 15 shooting mode icons and 14 playback icons in an instant including Sport and Pet modes that continually detects both horizontal and vertical movement of the main subject to ensure sharp focus at the desired moment.

The camera also offers a movie shooting with 640x480 recording pixels at a swift rate of 30fps (frames per second), the OptioS6 delivers smooth movies with camcorder quality.

The Optio S6 will come with 23MB built-in memory and is SD memory card compatible.

Pentax is yet to confirm a price for the model, but estimates that it will retail for less than £300.

Pentax has also updated it OptioWP digital camera with the Optio WPi increasing the megapixel count to 6 megapixels.