  The winner of our Pentax Optio MX4 competition is...

Congratulations go to Helen Wood from Canvey island in Essex this month for winning the Pentax Optio MX4 digital camera.

This month we've teamed up with Terratec to offer four people the chance to win a Noxon Audio Player and two runners-up to win a HomeArena MX 5.1 Cinema Sound System in our March Prize Draw worth over £520



NOXON Audio Player offers users access to collections of songs archived on the home computer's hard disc, as well as thousands of Internet radio stations, accessible throughout the house - without wires. All that is required is a WLAN, broadband Internet access and an active speaker or stereo system. Housed in a trendy, glossy metallic-silver chassis, the Noxon Audio unit boasts a trend-setting blue display and comes complete with remote control - good enough to grace almost any modern home!

This 300-gram featherweight connects to a stereo set, a home entertainment system or an active speaker system such as TerraTec HomeArena MX 2.1 designed to rend audio. The reception range is equivalent to that of standard WLAN cards. Either the MAC address or the common encryption method WEP (Wireless Equivalent Privacy) may be used for secure data transfer.



The combination of stylistic satellite speakers, a subwoofer in a wooden cabinet, optimised 37 Watts RMS and adaptors for Xbox and Playstation video games consoles make the HomeArena MX 5.1 system a perfect solution to every games- and music-lovers needs.