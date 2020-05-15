Pentax, the Japanese camera company which is now owned by Ricoh, is continuing its mission to launch new DSLR cameras. For 2020 that will be an as-yet-unnamed APS-C sensor model, which has been explored in a little more depth in a company YouTube video.

The big reveal is this new K-series camera - which we could assume to be a "K80" - has an all-new viewfinder that presents a massive image to the eye.

Optical viewfinders use magnitication, which is typically 0.9x (for APS-C models anyway); the new Pentax model will have 1.05x magnification - delivering an image size that's larger than any equivalent competitor for a camera of this type.

Pentax says the finder uses special glass to minimise refraction, to deliver a distortion free and clear image - right to the edges. The finder also protrudes 3mm from the rear of the camera, to help avoid nose contact with the LCD screen - a screen which auto-dims when the finder is in use to avoid being a distraction.

The new DSLR will also offer a new battery grip designed for both portrait and landscape orientation use.

So when can we expect the new Pentax K-series? The company says it's still on course for the end of 2020, with assurances from factory managers and suppliers. Seeing as the camera was first teased at the end of 2019, it looks like being a long road to get there.