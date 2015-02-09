Pentax K-S2 DSLR goes for broke on features: Weatherproof, Wi-Fi, NFC, and more

Ricoh is introducing a new Pentax DSLR, and although it's considered a compact camera, it is loaded with fancy features such as a weather-resistant body and a variable-angle LCD monitor.

The new camera is called Pentax K-S2. It is described as the "world’s smallest dustproof, weather-resistant digital SLR camera designed for active, outdoor shooting". Over 100 seals were apparently applied to crucial parts of the camera's body in order to prevent water and dust from getting into the sensitive interior.

Apart from its ruggedness, the K-S2 notably has an LCD monitor that can turn 180 degrees, and when used in conjunction with the self-portrait shutter button, allows you to take selfies. It also features dual-electronic dials and Pentax's SAFOX X autofocus system, which is designed for poorly illuminated and moving subjects.

Some of the most noteworthy features however include wireless LAN Wi-Fi (available for the first time in the Pentax K series), NFC functions, a high-speed shutter with a top speed of 5.5 images per second, photo-shooting tools (including 11 custom image modes, 19 scene modes, and 9 digital filters), and full HD movie recording.

You'll also get an image sensor with 20.12 effective megapixels and a top sensitivity of ISO 51200, an anti-aliasing filter simulator, an in-body shake reduction mechanism, and an optical viewfinder with nearly 100 per cent field of view.

The Pentax K-S2 is available in three main body colors (black, white, and black and orange), though you can use Pentax colour order service to choose from seven additional colour options in two outdoor-themed collections. To accompany the K-S2, Ricoh has also developed the smc Pentax-DA L 18-50mm F4-5.6 DC WR RE standard zoom lens kit.

It's a £229.99 weather-resistant lens with a retractable mechanism that allows the lens to fold down to 41mm in length in the stored position. The lens also offers a focal-length coverage between 27.5mm and 76.5mm in the 35mm format.

The K-S2 body costs £549.99, where as lens kit pricing starts at £649.99 for the Pentax-DA L 18-50mm F4-5.6 DC WR RE. There's also a twin lens kit and premium lens kit available.

But that's not all: Ricoh has launched a WG-5 GPS digital compact camera for £259.99. It's waterproof too, and it features a shock-resistant performance with advanced GPS functions. Other specs include dual anti-shake protection, full HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels), and a 3.0-inch wide-frame LCD monitor.

Ricoh of course hasn't stopped there either. It's even launched the £129.99 AF201FG auto flash unit, designed for Pentax lens-interchangeable digital cameras. The lens features a maximum guide number of 20 at ISO 100/m, along with a dustproof, weather-resistant construction.