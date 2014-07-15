Pentax XG-1 compact camera unveiled, packs in 52x optical zoom

Tokyo-based Pentax has announced the new XG-1 camera, packing a 52x optical zoom lens into a small, easy-to-transport body. The new camera will serve as the successor to the X-5, a superzoom model that released in 2012.

The camera's lens starts at a 24mm wide-angle and extends through to super-telephoto 1248mm (f/2.8-5.6). Whether wide group shots or distant candid shots are your thing, the XG-1 looks to have all bases covered. Furthermore the XG-1's 1cm-from-lens macro mode means close-up shooting ought to be a breeze too.

At the heart of the XG-1 is a 16-megapixel, 1/2.3-inch back-illuminated CMOS sensor that's capable of shooting from ISO 100-3200. The sensor also benefits from sensor-based Shake Reduction to help shoot clear images and avoid any blur.

Pentax said you'll also have access to three shooting modes that range between standard continuous at 9 frames per second, high-speed at 30 frames per second (4MP in 2304 X 1728 pixels), and ultra high-speed at 60 frames per second (VGA format in 640 X 480 pixels).

On the rear of the camera there's a 3-inch, 200k-dot LCD screen for viewing images from multiple angles during composition. Additional features include 1080p HD video capture, pet detection function, interval shooting function, auto-tracking AF, digital filters, and there's even an HDR mode.

The XG-1 will cost £249.99 when it launched in August Does the XG-1 offer enough to tempt you, or is it behind the X-5 and other bigger-zoom cameras? Let us know in the comments. You can also browse more images in the gallery below.