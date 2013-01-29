Pentax WG-10: The entry-level tough camera

Pentax has announced a new tough camera for those feeling tough, but lacking the cash to prove it.

The new Pentax WG-10 has been developed as an entry-level model of the heavy-duty Pentax WG series, but still comes with a decent "beat-em-up" spec sheet.

Those specs include the ability to dunk the camera under water down to 10 metres for up to two hours, as well as it being able to withstand falls from 1.5 metres. Oh, and if you are thinking of venturing into the cold - it can do in temperatures as low as -10C.

When it's not protecting itself from the elements, the 14-megapixel sensor camera comes with a 2.7-inch colour LCD, and a 5x optical 28mm wide-angle zoom lens.

Not content with just allowing you to take pictures where most wouldn't even want to go outside, auto picture mode automatically selects the most appropriate shooting mode from 16 different options and there are 12 digital filters to take your creative flair even further. A 720p movie recording function (yes worse than most smartphones) completes the package.

Furthermore, the WG-10 comes with an "adventurous" feature called the Digital Microscope mode that magnifies the subject, thanks to five LED macro lights positioned around the circumference of the lens - handy for that geography field trip.

The WG-10 will be available in red and black from March and cost £179.99.