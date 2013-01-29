Pentax WG-3 GPS features Qi wireless charging, second display, is adventure proof

Pentax has unleashed a new tough camera on the world in the form of the Pentax WG-3 and WG-3 GPS.

Based around the same body and design, as suggested by the names, the GPS model will offer you advanced GPS functions so you can track your position as you snap those action shots.

The Pentax WG-3 GPS also offers wireless charging using the Qi standard, the same as used by Nokia for its wireless charging in the Lumia 920 - meaning you don't have to open up the body of the camera to recharge the battery.

The GPS version also gets a secondary front display that will give you time, pressure or altitude readings, so it's every inch the action camera.

Moving on to the specifications common to the new WG-3 models, they are centred around a newly designed 4x optical zoom lens, giving you a 25-100mm (in 35mm terms) range and a f/2.0 maximum aperture.

This is coupled with a high-performance 16-megapixel sensor. It offers a top ISO of 6400, but you also get dual shake reduction to keep things steady, with Pentax promising low noise results in low-light conditions.

There's a 3-inch 460k-dot LCD display around the rear which is designed to be glare-free, with a wide-angle aspect to fit the rather elongated body of the camera.

On the front is a quirky LED array surrounding the lens housing that will let you illuminate macro subjects.

But it's the tough credentials that will probably draw you to the Pentax WG-3 or WG-3 GPS. It offers water resistance down to 14 metres and that's for up to 2 hours (IPX8).

It will also withstand cold (-10C), drops (MIL-810Fm), dust (IPX6) and crushing (100kgf), so your camera will probably survive where you won't.

When we reviewed the Pentax WG-2, the predecessor to this model, we found that the design of the body wasn't the most practical and the buttons were a little too small. Hopefully the shooting speed has also been increased, as the last model was rather slow.

However, we did like the image quality of the last camera, returning especially good results in our underwater tests, so the new Pentax WG-3 should have plenty going for it.

The Pentax WG-3 will be available in orange or black, for £279.99. The Pentax WG-3 GPS will be available in green or purple, for £329.99. Both go on sale in March 2013.