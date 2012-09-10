Pentax Q10 compact system camera and K-5 IIs DSLR pictures in leak-athon

Today's leaked camera images are not confined to Sony: press images of a couple of Pentax snappers have made it on to the web, via Japan.

The Pentax Q10 is a mirrorless compact system camera which, from what we've seen so far, looks very tasty, especially if the brown version makes it to the UK.

Its specifications include a 12.4-megapixel backside-illuminated CMOS sensor, ISO range of 100-6400, 5fps burst shooting, and Full HD video recording at 30fps.

The Q10's autofocus is capable of detecting up to 12 faces in one frame. The AF speed is faster than ever before when using a telephoto lens and shooting in the dark. Image stabilisation is included in the body, and battery life is improved over former Pentax models.

It is expected to be released in Japan in mid-October in several colour schemes, and will retail for around 35,000 yen (£279).

The Pentax K-5 IIs is an identical camera to the also-rumoured K-5 II, but without an anti-aliasing filter. They are both successors to the Pentax K-5 DSLR released at the back end of 2010, and we expect to find out more on them, as well as the Q10, soon.