Pentax K-30: 16-megapixel weather-proofed mid-level DSLR

Pentax is expanding its line-up of DSLR cameras, with the introduction of the mid-level Pentax K-30.

The Pentax K-30 will offer photographers a compact and lightweight DSLR with the benefit of weather proofing, as seen on the existing K-5 and K-7 models. Featuring 81 seals, the K-30 promises to be dust and cold proof, happy down to temperatures of -10C.

It features a 16-megapixel CMOS sensor (23.7 x 15.7mm, so APS-C format) which features Pentax's sensor shift type Shake Reduction.

Not only does this give you assistance in lower light or at long zooms, but the SR mechanism also allows for features such as horizon correction and an Astrotracer mode to aid you when shooting stars with the accessory O-GPS1 unit.

Boosting the Pentax K-30's credentials are a glass prism finder, offering near 100 per cent FOV, 11-point (9 cross-type) autofocusing, as well as, Pentax claim, a new AF algorithm with a select-area function which will track a moving object as it moves out of a pre-selected focus area.

You'll be able to shoot JPEG images at up to six frames a second, with a max shutter speed of 1/6000 sec. The Prime M imaging engine will offer a normal ISO shooting range of ISO 100 to ISO 12800, expandable up to 25600, with Pentax claiming low noise imaging, something we'll have to test when we review this new camera.

Full-HD video capture is offered, at 30fps, along with a range of auto and scene modes to help you get the shot you want, as well as a range of digital filters for several quirky shooting options. Live view is offered via the 3-inch 921k-dot display around the rear.

The Pentax K-30 will be available in three colours, Crystal White, Crystal Blue and the traditional Classic Black. We've got to say, the black model looks a little bland alongside the blue and white models.

Hitting stores from the end of June 2012, pricing is yet to be announced, but we'll update as soon as we find out.

UPDATE: Pentax has now confirmed the pricing on the K-30. The body-only price is £599.99 (all colours) and there will be various kit deals available, the standard DA L 18-55mm kit at £649.99 with various options thereafter.