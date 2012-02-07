Pentax Optio WG2-GPS: The adventure proof camera

Pentax has announced a brace of new tough cameras, the Pentax Optio WG2 and the Optio WG2-GPS, which pack in a host of features for those that like to abuse their pocket camera.

Not only does the WG2 look like it has been designed for Batman, but it is waterproof (12 metres, IPX8), dustproof (IPX6), happy in the cold (down to -10C) and crush proof (100kgf). In our books, that makes the Optio WG2 something of a badass camera.

Of course, all that protection is no good if the features are lacking. Fortunately you have a 16-megapixel back-illuminated sensor, offering a top ISO of 6400, along with a "night snap" mode that will take four images and compile them together with the aim of creating one good image.

There is a 5x zoom lens built in, offering 28mm at the wide end and 140mm at full zoom. An ultra-wide mode can also be deployed, giving you a 21mm effect by stitching two images together.

You get Full HD video capture and a slow motion option if you accept a drop in resolution. An HDMI will let you hook-up to the big screen to share your snaps and movies.

On the rear of the camera you get a 3-inch 16:9 display, offering a typical 460k-dot resolution and an anti-glare coating to aid viewing on the beach or slopes in bright conditions.

On the front of the camera you'll also find six LED lights in a ring around the lens for macro illumination in the "digital microscope" mode. They can also be used for self-portraits and as a torch in the dark, again adding to this camera's rugged repertoire.

If you want the GPS version, you'll have to accept a £50 premium on the price, but you'll then be able to tag your photos as you shoot.

The Pentax Option WG2 will cost you £299.99 and the Pentax Optio WG2-GPS is £349.99. Both will be available from March 2012.