Pentax K-01 interchangeable-lens camera now official (video)

More leaky than a Welsh field with paper watering pipes, the Pentax K-01 has entered the realms of officialdom, ending weeks of speculation.

Pentax joins the compact system camera game and will take on the likes of the Fujifilm X-Pro1, but has an ace up its sleeve: the world’s thinnest interchangeable lens - the smc Pentax-DA 40mm F2.8 XS unifocal.

It also packs a a newly developed 16.28-megapixel CMOS image sensor measuring 23.7 x 15.7mm that has an ISO range of 100 to 12800, or up to 25600 when expanded with a custom function.

Using the same K-mount lens system as the K-5, you can attach K-, KA- KAF, KAF2 and KAF3- mount lenses without any fuss and, if you do want to add a screw-mount lens, a 645-system lens or 67-system one, you can use an adapter.

Video shooting is 1080p HD at either 30, 25 or 24fps and there's a couple of video additions from the K-5: a video recording button for instant start and a stereo microphone.

For stills, there is a new HDR mode on board, 19 digital filters, a custom image function and a high-speed burst mode capable of five shots per second. Like the Pentax K-5, it has 3-inch 920k-dot LCD display around the back with a 170-degree viewing angle.

Looks-wise, it's very retro funky. Designed by Marc Newson, it is treated with an SP (Super Protect) coating to repel dust, water and grease and its finish is a combo of machined aluminium and natural rubber with the dials constructed from high-quality aluminium alloy.

Newson explained: "I wanted to create something that represented quality and expertise in photography. Some of my favourite photographic devices have been Pentax products. I wanted to return to the high quality roots of the brand and create something which was really unique and iconic."

It certainly looks swanky - we'll give him that.

The Pentax K-01 will be available from the end of March in three colour schemes (black with black grip, black with yellow grip, silver with black grip) and will cost £629.99 for the K-01 body only, £50 more the 40mm DA XS or DAL 18-55mm lens or £799.99 for the a bundle comprising the K-01, DAL 18-55mm lens and the DAL 50-200mm lens.