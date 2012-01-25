Pentax Optio VS20 comes with a twist

Pentax has announced a new compact travel zoom camera with a twist. Or rather, it's a camera that likes a twist, as the new Pentax Optio VS20 offers two shutter buttons.

A feature found on top-level professional DSLR cameras, the Pentax Optio VS20 offers shutter and zoom levers both in the conventional spot on the top of the camera, and also tucked down on the right-hand side.

The idea is to give you better control when shooting in portrait, so you don’t have to stretch your hand around in an awkward grip to press the button. Admittedly, we've never really had a problem with this in the past, but it's certainly different.

You also get a vertical tripod mount, so you can have your camera any which way you like.

Elsewhere, the Optio VS20 packs in a 20x zoom lens, giving you a wide angle of 28mm and running out to an impressive 560mm optical zoom, but packed into a pocketable camera body.

Inside you get a 16-megapixel CCD sensor, offering sensor-shift type shake reduction/vibration reduction/image stabilisation (or however you wish to term it), including a Movie SR mode; although this claims to crop the movie slightly.

Video capture offers you HD of the 720p variety, which is typical for a camera of this ilk, as is the range of auto scene detection and ISO range that runs up to 6400.

The Pentax Optio VS20 will be available from the end of February and will set you back £199.99.