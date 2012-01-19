Pentax K-01 compact system camera to offer APS-C sensor?

Pextax is set to join the compact system camera race, if rumours are to be believed. Named as the Pentax K-01, this compact system/mirrorless camera, like the recent Fujifilm X-Pro1, will feature an APS-C sized sensor.

The Pentax K-01 will feature the same 16-megapixel sensor as the Pentax K-5, as well as the K-mount, making it compatible with existing lenses. It is also said to feature the same 3-inch 920k-dot LCD around the back, according to the details unearthed by mirrorlessrumors.com.

The leaked details also go as far as revealing the size of the camera; at 121 x 79 x 59mm and 560g (with battery), it is neither that small or light, but then neither is the Fujifilm model. Including a larger sensor and mount limits the size reductions that can be made, the trade-off should be much better image quality than MFT and smaller sensor models.

Other shooting specs are given, including a shutter speed up to 1/4000, the ability to capture Full HD video and the inclusion of a built-on pop-up flash.

The leaked specs hint at some design points, saying the Pentax K-01 will look more like the Optio range and not like the Ricoh GXR or existing K models. We're also treated to a selection of colourways, including black, white and "yellow" (cream perhaps) leather options, so it sounds rather retro in design - perhaps a little like the Pentax Q we've modified above.

It's reported that the Pentax K-01 launch will be at the CP+ show in Japan, so we might find out more in early February.

We will keep you posted.