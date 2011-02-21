  1. Home
Pentax Bonnie Pink K-r isn't a sight for sore eyes

Pentax, not one to shy away from whacky design mods on its cameras, has recently released a pimped version of its Pentax K-r; called the K-r Bonnie Pink Model.

Named after the Japanese pop star, Bonnie Pink, who created the crazy colour scheme, the camera gets all the specifications of the normal K-r launched last year, just with a rather jarring design plastered all over the body.

However, you will also get a matching DA L 18-55mm F3.5-5.6 AL Bonnie Pink Model lens and a boot screen which features the singers logo; Presumably, in case you forget that you've bought a special addition model - after all, the designs are very subtle.

If you're desperate to get you hands on the K-r Bonnie Pink Model then you'll need to register you interest with Pentax between 14 February and 28 February 2011 and hope you're picked to receive won of the 100 available in Japan. 

Who thought that pink and camouflage would work? 

