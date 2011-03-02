Pentax Optio S1 has Canon Ixus in its sights

Pentax has told Pocket-lint that it is planning to take on the mighty Canon Ixus brand with a new camera - the Pentax Optio S1.

The new model, due out at the end of April and costing just £119.99, will sport an aluminium design and go after the “dinner party” crowd who want to look stylish while they take pictures.

The camera itself comes with a 14-megapixel sensor, 5x optical zoom (28 – 140mm in 35mm) and a rather small 2.7-inch screen on the back.

Technologies bundled inside include shake reduction; blink detection and the ability to take a picture with your smile.

Those wondering about colour - we know, the most important factor - will be able to get the camera in black, natural (ie. chrome) and a colour that Pentax is calling duck egg blue.

Will it have the strength to take on Canon’s iconic brand? We aim to find out when we get our hands on one.

We will keep you posted.