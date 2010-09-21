Pentax 645D hands on

Along with its hotly anticipated K-5 DSLR camera, Pentax also used the Photokina show to give the 645D its European debut.



Due to hit the UK in December, this interchangeable lens, medium-format digital SLR camera has an incredibly large image sensor (measuring 44mm by 33mm) and PENTAX-original image-processing technology able to snap shots at up to 40 megapixels, says the manufacturer.



Costing a staggering £9999.99 (inc 55mm SDM 645 lens) or a cool £8999.99 for the body only, this is certainly not a camera for those on a budget. Its also extremely hefty, so you might want to start working out just to be on the safe side, if you plan to be able to hold it for any length of time.



We tracked it down for some hands on pictures, but we had to put it down after a few minutes as our arms hurt.