  Panasonic release firmware update for LUMIX DMC-L1

Panasonic has announced a new firmware update service for its LUMIX DMC-L1 digital SLR camera adding a number of key features missing from the current version.

"Photographers will be able to download the latest firmware that offers a number of improvements to enhance performance of the camera", the company said in a statement.

The new upgrade improves the following features:

1. Added a multiple exposure function.

2. Added panning mode [MODE3] to the optical image stabiliser.

3. Added a low-angle viewing mode that makes it easier to view the LCD display when the camera is held below eye level.

4. Added feature that simplifies setting the aperture when using a lens without an aperture ring.

5. Added two manual white balance settings to GUI. GUI design uses navigational cursor to easily select, and set, white balance (WB) to change the color temperature, or set the ISO sensitivity or flash. Time restriction for making changes was removed.

6. Added "HOLD" option to Auto Review time, enabling continuous viewing.

7. Added feature to allow zoomed playback of photos. It's now possible to move back to the preceding images or forward to the next images while the image is still zoomed.

8. Added [AUTO] for the ISO sensitivity in the aperture-priority AE mode [A] and shutter speed-priority AE mode [S].

9. Added GUI option to easily check the firmware version.