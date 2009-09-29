  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cameras
    3. >
  3. Camera news
    4. >
  4. Panasonic camera news

Panasonic reveals HDC-TM350 camcorder

|
1/2  
Panasonic reveals HDC-TM350 Camcorder

Panasonic has dropped us word of a camcorder that it'll soon be launching - the HDC-TM350. It's strictly limited edition - only 200 will be available - and it's a sister model to the HDC-TM300, which has won multiple awards.

It's rather on the advanced side - with three seperate colour sensors to process red, green and blue, and 1.6 lux low light recording. It does full HD, and can record still images at 10.6 megapixels, and can do both video recording and still image recording at the same time too - though those are limited to 8.3 megapixels.

There's an intelligent auto optical image stabiliser, and AF/AE tracking which will keep focus and exposure locked onto a subject even if they stray to the edges of the picture. It comes with 64GB of built-in flash memory, along with an SD card slot for pumping that up further.

The HDC-TM300 will be available from mid-October, and will cost approximately £1200. But don't delay - there's only 200 available.

PopularIn Cameras
  1. Amazon is having a 40% off sale on its Blink XT cameras for Prime Day
  2. Amazon Cloud Cam is 50% off in this amazing US Prime Day deal
  3. Sony A6300 mirrorless camera: £280 off, just £599 with lens this Amazon Prime Day
  4. Get a Sony A7 mirrorless camera kit for just £615 this Amazon Prime Day
  5. Canon 2000D DSLR deal: Just £319 with a lens on Amazon Prime Day
  1. Grab a Sony RX100 Mark IV compact camera for £499, save £200
  2. Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 camera deals: DSLR, mirrorless and compact cameras
  3. Amazing and cringe-worthy selfies: From the dangerous to the downright gross
  4. Fujifilm X-H1 review: Does the most advanced X-series live up to its potential?
  5. GoPro Hero review: The best entry-level action camera for first-timers?
Comments