Panasonic Lumix DSC-FS62 digital camera debuts

Panasonic has announced the launch of a new compact digital camera as part of its Lumix range on Friday.

The new model, the Lumix DSC-FS62, will be a 10.1-megapixel camera that, says Panasonic, offers all of the features inherent to the popular FS series, including ease of use, high specification, and good looks.

As you might expect, the compact camera will come with all the usual Panasonic features such as MEGA O.I.S that intelligently controls ISO levels, offers face detection and intelligent scene selection as well image stabilisation.

Supposedly ideal for parties, up to 15 faces can be recognised simultaneously and the camera will come with a 4x optical zoom and 2.5-inch LCD screen.

The camera will also be able to record WVGA2 848 x 480 video at 30 frames per second in addition to standard VGA 640 x 480.

The camera will come with around 50MB of on-board storage and the ability to save files to an SD or SDHC card.

The DMC-FS62 will be available from May 2009 and cost £149.99, coming in a choice of silver, black, blue, red or pink.