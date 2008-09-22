Panasonic previews Lumix G HD DSLR concept

Nikon has the D90, and last week, Canon launched the EOS 5D Mark II, which offers HD video capture at full 1080 resolution at 30fps.

Now, as predicted, the other key DSLR manufacturers are vying for a piece of the HD action, and Panasonic has unveiled a prototype DSLR, which offers, yes you've guessed it, HD video recording capabilities.

There aren't any tech specs as yet for the Lumix G HD, which has been glimpsed under glass by several journos who have managed to slip past security and get into Koelnmesse in Cologne as the manufacturers set-up for this year's Photokina tradeshow.

Rumour has it, though, that this model will be identical to the 12.1-megapixel G1, but has a new Record Video button on its rear grip for accessing the video recording capabilities.

There is also a large microphone/speaker on the top of the new model.

Photography Blog also suggests that the Panasonic Lumix G HD will be launched in Spring 2009.